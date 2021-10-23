Update Notes for October 23rd - Improvements, Balancing, & Bug Fixes!

Important: Easy Mode optimizations
- Time flies slower so less pressure
- Anling’s symptoms stay way shorter than before
Important: Fixed the issue that controller tips appear when there’s no controller connected
Combat fine-tuning (still WIP):
- Anling won’t accidentally attack to the opposite direction
- Target Lock is improved - you won’t lock unexpected targets
Fixed various balance issues with Disassemble, Recycle and Enhancement of the tools / weapons
Fixed the issue that Cody still easily gets shocked by zombies even after his skill upgraded
Other fixes
- Some text issues
- Fixed the bug in which the crowbar would disappear when used on the Factory gate
- Some minor issues with Cody’s skills
Changed files in this update