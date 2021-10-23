 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 23 October 2021

Update Notes for October 23rd - Improvements, Balancing, & Bug Fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important: Easy Mode optimizations

  • Time flies slower so less pressure
  • Anling’s symptoms stay way shorter than before

Important: Fixed the issue that controller tips appear when there’s no controller connected

Combat fine-tuning (still WIP):

  • Anling won’t accidentally attack to the opposite direction
  • Target Lock is improved - you won’t lock unexpected targets

Fixed various balance issues with Disassemble, Recycle and Enhancement of the tools / weapons

Fixed the issue that Cody still easily gets shocked by zombies even after his skill upgraded

Other fixes

  • Some text issues
  • Fixed the bug in which the crowbar would disappear when used on the Factory gate
  • Some minor issues with Cody’s skills

Changed files in this update

