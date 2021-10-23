Patch Notes v1.08

We have fixed some bugs for the game Sword and Fairy 7, please check the patch notes below:
- Fix the issue that game cannot be saved properly after adjusting the sensibility of camera.
- Fix the issue caused by defeating flower demons in trials mission in main tasks.
- Fix the issue that character is stuck after releasing ultimates in the battle with Aoxu.
- Fix the issue of playing story video of battle with Kuiyu.
- Fix the issue that cannot end the BOSS battles properly.
- Fix the error logic of linking Graphics to DLSS.
- Fix the issue that Ray Tracing is not switched on in some certain scences.
- More keybinding settings open.
Changed files in this update