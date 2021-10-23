 Skip to content

仙剑奇侠传七 update for 23 October 2021

Patch Notes v1.08

We have fixed some bugs for the game Sword and Fairy 7, please check the patch notes below:
  1. Fix the issue that game cannot be saved properly after adjusting the sensibility of camera.
  2. Fix the issue caused by defeating flower demons in trials mission in main tasks.
  3. Fix the issue that character is stuck after releasing ultimates in the battle with Aoxu.
  4. Fix the issue of playing story video of battle with Kuiyu.
  5. Fix the issue that cannot end the BOSS battles properly.
  6. Fix the error logic of linking Graphics to DLSS.
  7. Fix the issue that Ray Tracing is not switched on in some certain scences.
  8. More keybinding settings open.

仙剑奇侠传七 Content Depot 1543031
