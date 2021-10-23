Version Beta 1.7.3.1 Released!

Features:
-
Added new game over screens for hardmode and endless run!
The Hardmode screen shows you time, deaths and a message of encouragement, while the endless run screen shows you completed levels and if you got a new highscore.
-
Added a new song when you do get a game over (will add that to OST eventually)
-
Balanced Endless Run (Big Room Challenge appears way too often)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed timer appearing when loading a non-existing level in level editor
- Fixed music issues:
Endless run kept playing music when music was muted
W5-L20 when skipped played the wrong song
- Fixed graphical glitch for white bar when coin skipping in wrong areas
- Fixed scrolling in custom levels
- And more!
Changed files in this update