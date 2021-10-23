 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 23 October 2021

Version Beta 1.7.3.1 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added new game over screens for hardmode and endless run!

    The Hardmode screen shows you time, deaths and a message of encouragement, while the endless run screen shows you completed levels and if you got a new highscore.

  • Added a new song when you do get a game over (will add that to OST eventually)

  • Balanced Endless Run (Big Room Challenge appears way too often)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed timer appearing when loading a non-existing level in level editor
  • Fixed music issues:

    Endless run kept playing music when music was muted

    W5-L20 when skipped played the wrong song
  • Fixed graphical glitch for white bar when coin skipping in wrong areas
  • Fixed scrolling in custom levels
  • And more!

