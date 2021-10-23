 Skip to content

Charlie | The Legend update for 23 October 2021

Halloween Patch 1.0.3.6.a - Now available

Build 7586831

· Animation added when a survivor uses a fuse.

· Increased gun and revolver damage by 15%.

· Fixed: Sometimes the Ritual pantagram was not displayed on the floor correctly.

· Charlie's traps duration has been reduced to 70 seconds.

· Trap skill recharge time has been increased by 5 seconds.

· Fixed: Holy Water was only destroying a single trap.

· Fixed: The gas cylinders drama.

· Fixed: The game was crashing due to an external plugin.

· Minor fixes and improvements.

