· Animation added when a survivor uses a fuse.
· Increased gun and revolver damage by 15%.
· Fixed: Sometimes the Ritual pantagram was not displayed on the floor correctly.
· Charlie's traps duration has been reduced to 70 seconds.
· Trap skill recharge time has been increased by 5 seconds.
· Fixed: Holy Water was only destroying a single trap.
· Fixed: The gas cylinders drama.
· Fixed: The game was crashing due to an external plugin.
· Minor fixes and improvements.
Charlie | The Legend update for 23 October 2021
Halloween Patch 1.0.3.6.a - Now available
