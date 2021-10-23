 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 23 October 2021

Joystick support

Share · View all patches · Build 7586816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New in the game:

  1. Added customizable joystick support to the game!

  1. Added new mechanics for additional active spells. With the middle mouse button, you can select the next additional active spell. And right click to use it.

  1. The map can now be opened by pressing the M key
  2. Improved some textures in the starting village

Bugs fixed:

  1. Fixed saving of control settings
  2. Fixed the last quest with Crystallis (sometimes Crystallis disappeared and it was impossible to take it).

Changed files in this update

Elmarion: the Lost Temple Content Depot 1476231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.