New in the game:
- Added customizable joystick support to the game!
- Added new mechanics for additional active spells. With the middle mouse button, you can select the next additional active spell. And right click to use it.
- The map can now be opened by pressing the M key
- Improved some textures in the starting village
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed saving of control settings
- Fixed the last quest with Crystallis (sometimes Crystallis disappeared and it was impossible to take it).
Changed files in this update