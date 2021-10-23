Fixed crash related to torches or paintings being destroyed by the red dragon using fire.
Fixed retirement crash that happened when there were active phylacteries (Unholy mod)
KeeperRL update for 23 October 2021
Alpha 33 hotfix 8
Changed depots in unstable branch