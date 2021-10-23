 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 23 October 2021

Alpha 33 hotfix 8

Alpha 33 hotfix 8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed crash related to torches or paintings being destroyed by the red dragon using fire.

Fixed retirement crash that happened when there were active phylacteries (Unholy mod)

Changed depots in unstable branch

