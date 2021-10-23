P&C Beta Update: 23.10.2021

Meaty Beta!

Bird Princess is getting close to being ready, with just one event left from having all of the ones inside the Birdcage being playable! I've also already taken care of the Spooky events, next week will be a fun one!

And...

THIS MONDAY we'll begin distributing ⚠️404B⛽️ for our crowdfunders!

This build will be required!

Size: 951.0 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Princess scene IV added (now only the final step is left!)

ːswirliesː You can now sneak into Bird Princess' roost at night

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː 404B NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Power Gloves weapon type added

ːswirliesː Reworked Holstaur Princess costume gifts, she now accepts the new Holstaur costumes too

ːswirliesː Bird Stamps can now be obtained in dialogue around the Birdcage (also when Merchant Princess visits the reign)

ːswirliesː Desert Progeny now has 8 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː The new Spookfest events are ready, and will be released next week!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Courtesan visit breaking Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed Holstaur NPCs animation endless loop when played in their Dairies

ːswirliesː Wendigo/Mimic/Crystal Princess now are recruited equipping the Princess Crown item, as intended

ːswirliesː Fixed placing of some overworld troops

ːswirliesː Hequet Idol (Frog Princess' quest) doesn't enter the MYSTERY BOX anymore to be carried to NG+

ːswirliesː Changed Dragon Progeny "prey" expression

ːswirliesː Added back missing NyaNya doll icon in the item menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Holstaur Bull standard costume

ːswirliesː "No Conquest" day counter now also progresses when sleeping in Inns

ːswirliesː Fixed failing to sneak in Finhead / Mermaid causing the time to skip 2 hours forward, without triggering "New Day" calculations if going past midnight

ːswirliesː Crystal Princess not actually resisting Hot/Cold/Poisonouns environments

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos