P&C Beta Update: 23.10.2021

Meaty Beta!
Bird Princess is getting close to being ready, with just one event left from having all of the ones inside the Birdcage being playable! I've also already taken care of the Spooky events, next week will be a fun one!
And...
THIS MONDAY we'll begin distributing ⚠️404B⛽️ for our crowdfunders!
This build will be required!
Size: 951.0 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Bird Princess scene IV added (now only the final step is left!)
ːswirliesː You can now sneak into Bird Princess' roost at night
ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː 404B NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Power Gloves weapon type added
ːswirliesː Reworked Holstaur Princess costume gifts, she now accepts the new Holstaur costumes too
ːswirliesː Bird Stamps can now be obtained in dialogue around the Birdcage (also when Merchant Princess visits the reign)
ːswirliesː Desert Progeny now has 8 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː The new Spookfest events are ready, and will be released next week!
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Courtesan visit breaking Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed Holstaur NPCs animation endless loop when played in their Dairies
ːswirliesː Wendigo/Mimic/Crystal Princess now are recruited equipping the Princess Crown item, as intended
ːswirliesː Fixed placing of some overworld troops
ːswirliesː Hequet Idol (Frog Princess' quest) doesn't enter the MYSTERY BOX anymore to be carried to NG+
ːswirliesː Changed Dragon Progeny "prey" expression
ːswirliesː Added back missing NyaNya doll icon in the item menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Holstaur Bull standard costume
ːswirliesː "No Conquest" day counter now also progresses when sleeping in Inns
ːswirliesː Fixed failing to sneak in Finhead / Mermaid causing the time to skip 2 hours forward, without triggering "New Day" calculations if going past midnight
ːswirliesː Crystal Princess not actually resisting Hot/Cold/Poisonouns environments
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos
Changed depots in beta branch