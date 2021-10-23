 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 23 October 2021

6.0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updated transformed the show borders button in the game’s UI into a setting.

You will need to turn the setting ON from the main menu settings if you want the borders to show in the game.

Changes
  • Being able to resupply ammo and fuel at any point felt a bit too much, so now if you’re out of action points you cannot resupply ammo or fuel anymore.
  • Showing country’s borders is now an option in the settings.
  • Ships can now retreat, but not surrender.
  • Text in the objectives panel was not so clear / ordered.
  • The in game show/hide borders button has been moved in the main menu settings. This button has been replaced by the show / hide tile type button (used to show where airfields are etc).
Fixes
  • Units in some circumstances would not retreat even though they could.
  • Money amount for the AI was shown in solo.
  • Units waking up automatically even though you skipped them (usually recon units).

