This updated transformed the show borders button in the game’s UI into a setting.
You will need to turn the setting ON from the main menu settings if you want the borders to show in the game.
Changes
- Being able to resupply ammo and fuel at any point felt a bit too much, so now if you’re out of action points you cannot resupply ammo or fuel anymore.
- Showing country’s borders is now an option in the settings.
- Ships can now retreat, but not surrender.
- Text in the objectives panel was not so clear / ordered.
- The in game show/hide borders button has been moved in the main menu settings. This button has been replaced by the show / hide tile type button (used to show where airfields are etc).
Fixes
- Units in some circumstances would not retreat even though they could.
- Money amount for the AI was shown in solo.
- Units waking up automatically even though you skipped them (usually recon units).
Changed files in this update