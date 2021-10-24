[Patch Notes] - Version 1.1

Greetings to all henchman, heroes and villains! Thank you all so much for the wonderful reception that you've given to Henchman Story since our launch last week. After monitoring player reviews, bug reports and testing the game internally, we've given the green light to Henchman Story's first ever patch.

Here's what we've changed:

Auto-Play has been moved from the Options Menu to the in-game Quick Menu.

Auto-Play Time has been added to the Options Menu. Increasing or decreasing this changes how long the pause is between each text box while Auto-Play is active.

Text Speed has been added to the Options Menu. This lets you adjust how fast dialogue and narration appears in the text box. Setting it to maximum lets them appear instantly.

Bug Fixes

Workaround for a song that was not being properly unlocked in the Music Room (Baby, It's Showtime!). This song now unlocks when players complete 1 playthrough of the game. If you have already completed a playthrough, this will work retroactively, meaning you do not have to complete the game again to unlock the song.

Fixed two instances where Madame Scorpion's VO repeated itself

Fixed a line where the first part of Stan's VO was missing

Fixed an instance of the wrong VO file playing for one of Stan's lines

Various typo and punctuation fixes

Fixed a Music Room song icon that wasn't highlighted when the song was playing

If you encounter any issues with the update or have any feedback to share, please use our Bug Report Form and join us on the official Silken Sail Discord!