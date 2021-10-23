 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 update for 23 October 2021

Patch 0.6.1.1 HOT FIX

Just woke up, ate breakfast, saw that everybody got the same crash, ran here, veeeery sorry, my bad! This patch fixes this!

Best wishes ands lots of love//Mattias

