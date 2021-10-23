Patch 0.6.1.1 HOT FIX

Just woke up, ate breakfast, saw that everybody got the same crash, ran here, veeeery sorry, my bad! This patch fixes this!
Best wishes ands lots of love//Mattias
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Just woke up, ate breakfast, saw that everybody got the same crash, ran here, veeeery sorry, my bad! This patch fixes this!
Best wishes ands lots of love//Mattias
Changed files in this update