Caves of Qud update for 23 October 2021

Feature Friday - October 22, 2021

  • Added a new book: In Maqqom Yd.
  • Added new descriptions for the following creatures: Mak, Goek, and Bep.
  • Added new descriptions for the following objects: display breadboard, sewming machine, kiln, rock tumbler, lathe, glass printer, glass furnace, mannequin, light sculpture, brain sculpture, unfinished sculpture, painted column, painting, mushroom case, harp, rectangular bells, and hammered dulcimer.
  • Added a new sound effect for the start of a svardym eggsac storm.
  • Added a new sound effect and visual effect for someone nearby plucks a coral polyp.
  • Refined most of the new content's ASCII.
  • Made some changes to the ASCII worldmap.
  • Added authentic stats for all the new furniture.
  • New furniture now appears in dynamic villages.
  • Made tier 6 bits a little more common.
  • The prerelease input manager now lets you rebind the cancel action.
  • Additional jumps triggered via cooking effects are now messaged better.
  • Pathfinding now avoids hostile junk dollars.
  • Goek now teaches Tongue and Cheek via the water ritual.
  • Bep now identifies artifacts.
  • Rummaging creatures, such as arconouts and svardym scrounges, no longer rummage as villagers.
  • Slynth wanderers are now a bit more common.
  • Slynth settling in the mopango hideout now cluster in a safer location.
  • Slynth settlers are now docile, like other villagers.
  • Legendary soup sludges are now be more easily distinguishable from normal ones.
  • Removed some extraneous and fragile piping infrastructure from the Yd Freehold.
  • Getting from the current cell now prioritizes takeable items over liquids.
  • Missle weapon targeting now has a bindable context menu.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a checkpoint to be created after the game had stopped and then overwrite your primary save.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Mental Mirror to be very unlikely to reflect mental attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused bonded companion cherubim and soup sludges to spawn without their party leaders or factions set.
  • Fixed a bug that caused soup sludges to only render their first four liquid colors.
  • Fixed a bug that caused errors when soup sludges spit algae or sunslag.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Thah to choose a faction that no longer loved you when resolving the Landing Pads quest.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Joppa's opening story popup to give incorrect info.
  • Fixed a bug that confused Joppa and the ruins of Joppa in certain contexts.
  • Fixed a tile color bug with semi-automatic pistol.
  • [modding] AllowedMutationCategories defined in Genotypes.xml now supports a comma separated list of included/excluded categories. E.g., "Physical,Morphotypes" = only physical and morphotypes; "*,-Mental" = everything but mental.
  • [modding] Added a context menu to objects in the map editor for adding a part without the need of a new blueprint.
  • [modding] Fixed a boot crash when defining duplicate conversation nodes.

