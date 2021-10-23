Feature Friday - October 22, 2021

This is a release candidate for Monday's launch.
202.89 - 'beta' branch
- Added a new book: In Maqqom Yd.
- Added new descriptions for the following creatures: Mak, Goek, and Bep.
- Added new descriptions for the following objects: display breadboard, sewming machine, kiln, rock tumbler, lathe, glass printer, glass furnace, mannequin, light sculpture, brain sculpture, unfinished sculpture, painted column, painting, mushroom case, harp, rectangular bells, and hammered dulcimer.
- Added a new sound effect for the start of a svardym eggsac storm.
- Added a new sound effect and visual effect for someone nearby plucks a coral polyp.
- Refined most of the new content's ASCII.
- Made some changes to the ASCII worldmap.
- Added authentic stats for all the new furniture.
- New furniture now appears in dynamic villages.
- Made tier 6 bits a little more common.
- The prerelease input manager now lets you rebind the cancel action.
- Additional jumps triggered via cooking effects are now messaged better.
- Pathfinding now avoids hostile junk dollars.
- Goek now teaches Tongue and Cheek via the water ritual.
- Bep now identifies artifacts.
- Rummaging creatures, such as arconouts and svardym scrounges, no longer rummage as villagers.
- Slynth wanderers are now a bit more common.
- Slynth settling in the mopango hideout now cluster in a safer location.
- Slynth settlers are now docile, like other villagers.
- Legendary soup sludges are now be more easily distinguishable from normal ones.
- Removed some extraneous and fragile piping infrastructure from the Yd Freehold.
- Getting from the current cell now prioritizes takeable items over liquids.
- Missle weapon targeting now has a bindable context menu.
- Fixed a bug that caused a checkpoint to be created after the game had stopped and then overwrite your primary save.
- Fixed a bug that caused Mental Mirror to be very unlikely to reflect mental attacks.
- Fixed a bug that caused bonded companion cherubim and soup sludges to spawn without their party leaders or factions set.
- Fixed a bug that caused soup sludges to only render their first four liquid colors.
- Fixed a bug that caused errors when soup sludges spit algae or sunslag.
- Fixed a bug that caused Thah to choose a faction that no longer loved you when resolving the Landing Pads quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused Joppa's opening story popup to give incorrect info.
- Fixed a bug that confused Joppa and the ruins of Joppa in certain contexts.
- Fixed a tile color bug with semi-automatic pistol.
- [modding] AllowedMutationCategories defined in Genotypes.xml now supports a comma separated list of included/excluded categories. E.g., "Physical,Morphotypes" = only physical and morphotypes; "*,-Mental" = everything but mental.
- [modding] Added a context menu to objects in the map editor for adding a part without the need of a new blueprint.
- [modding] Fixed a boot crash when defining duplicate conversation nodes.
