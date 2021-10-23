 Skip to content

日记簿 update for 23 October 2021

【测试版本v0.152】10.23更新公告

Last edited by Wendy

更新内容:

1.增添了成绩记录功能，玩家可以看到自己每学期的所修课程和学期GPA

