【测试版本v0.152】10.23更新公告

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 7585718 · Last edited 23 October 2021 – 04:09:03 UTC
by Wendy
更新内容:
1.增添了成绩记录功能，玩家可以看到自己每学期的所修课程和学期GPA
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC. Fair use disclaimer
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in test branch