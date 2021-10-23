 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Roxy Raccoon update for 23 October 2021

Feature Update / Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 7585642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • New gem finder is automatically turned on when there are 5 or fewer gems left to collect in a level!
  • New Library Icon
  • Minimum and maximum sensitivity options for the camera have been increased in both x & y axes.

Bug Fixes:

  • Cauldron Ball: Fixed an issue where the timer counts down at double speed.
  • Charming Chopper: Fixed Audio Bugs
  • Frozen Forest: Fixed bug which caused stumps to glow red

Fixed sound effects levels not properly scaling on the following:

  • Charming Chopper missiles
  • Wild Willy howling
  • Bowling on Manic Machines

Solemn Swamps:

  • Adjusted Swamp Land incorrectly killing Roxy nearing the end of the level.
  • Log hitboxes radius on decreased in size.

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon Content Depot 1699391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.