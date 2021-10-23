Feature Update / Patch #2

Features:
- New gem finder is automatically turned on when there are 5 or fewer gems left to collect in a level!
- New Library Icon
- Minimum and maximum sensitivity options for the camera have been increased in both x & y axes.
Bug Fixes:
- Cauldron Ball: Fixed an issue where the timer counts down at double speed.
- Charming Chopper: Fixed Audio Bugs
- Frozen Forest: Fixed bug which caused stumps to glow red
Fixed sound effects levels not properly scaling on the following:
- Charming Chopper missiles
- Wild Willy howling
- Bowling on Manic Machines
Solemn Swamps:
- Adjusted Swamp Land incorrectly killing Roxy nearing the end of the level.
- Log hitboxes radius on decreased in size.
