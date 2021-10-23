Fixes and Balancing

Fixes
- Fixed the minimum ShellCoin reward of contracts to 5 instead of 2.
- Fixed the HTTP and SMB versions updating over 9.9.9, for the exploits crafting.
- Fixed the HTTP and SMB versions updating every second.
- Fixed the music overlay displaying while the in-game music volume was at zero.
- Fixed a typo in one of the contracts messages.
- Fixed the terminal not displaying back the command-line when trying to start a secondary netcat instance.
- Fixed scansystem and scanfolder scan not stopping when getting disconnected from the network.
- Fixed tools duplication when buying a higher version while having the previous one on the server.
- Fixed Hard Drive descriptions on the Mamazon website.
- Fixed the police being able to arrest the player before the reputation level 2.
- Fixed failing contracts not decreasing reputation.
- Fixed get command not checking for full disk before entering the loading.
- Fixed a performance issue when visiting the exploits tab on the BackStore website.
Balance
- The wifi detection now trace the player only when he is connected to a network.
