Hacker Simulator update for 23 October 2021

Fixes and Balancing

23 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed the minimum ShellCoin reward of contracts to 5 instead of 2.
  • Fixed the HTTP and SMB versions updating over 9.9.9, for the exploits crafting.
  • Fixed the HTTP and SMB versions updating every second.
  • Fixed the music overlay displaying while the in-game music volume was at zero.
  • Fixed a typo in one of the contracts messages.
  • Fixed the terminal not displaying back the command-line when trying to start a secondary netcat instance.
  • Fixed scansystem and scanfolder scan not stopping when getting disconnected from the network.
  • Fixed tools duplication when buying a higher version while having the previous one on the server.
  • Fixed Hard Drive descriptions on the Mamazon website.
  • Fixed the police being able to arrest the player before the reputation level 2.
  • Fixed failing contracts not decreasing reputation.
  • Fixed get command not checking for full disk before entering the loading.
  • Fixed a performance issue when visiting the exploits tab on the BackStore website.
Balance
  • The wifi detection now trace the player only when he is connected to a network.

