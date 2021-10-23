 Skip to content

Run Prop, Run! update for 23 October 2021

v0.4.9 - Fixed text issues

Build 7585471

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed the issue that some players had in the menus, with the text being wrong everywhere.

Thank you for your patience! We'll be coming with some new hot content soon ;)

