v0.4.9 - Fixed text issues

We fixed the issue that some players had in the menus, with the text being wrong everywhere.
Thank you for your patience! We'll be coming with some new hot content soon ;)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We fixed the issue that some players had in the menus, with the text being wrong everywhere.
Thank you for your patience! We'll be coming with some new hot content soon ;)
Changed files in this update