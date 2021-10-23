FIXED BUG: Opening the pocket plantipedia while investigating the suspicious stump hard locks the game and prevents saving progress
Bunhouse update for 23 October 2021
Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update