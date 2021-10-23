A1.4 - October 22nd 2021

Here we go again! More updates, more fixes!
- Max character level has been increased from 5->15 allowing 15 perks each day.
- Character Sacrifice experience per level has been decreased, but at level 15 will give extra XP.
- Shadwell vendor will now only spawn after the first night wave has been completed.
- Campaign - Creature density increased per player.
- Campaign - Creature spawning radius has been increased (will spawn farther away from players).
- Campaign - Normal difficulty: Maps will all start locked. Completing the night wave will now supply the Level Unlocker for the next level.
- Outside of Catacombs (Level) now has invisible walls to stop players from leaving the play area.
- Players will no longer collide with other players
- Lowered distance required to receive fall damage.
- Extra Ammo pile has been added to dungeon.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Survival Talent Unlock for increased carry capacity for 7.62 ammunition.
- Player can respawn properly if killed during Shdawell night wave.
- Many exploit fixes for nav mesh (more to come).
- HUD damage indicator should show correct direction.
- Client Account unlocks should now function. Allowing access to Orb Mods, Character Classes and Talents.
- DM4 nave mesh has been corrected.
- Fixed Ammo Icon flashing white in all in game menus.
- Collision fixes in DM5, player will no longer get stuck by jumping into the corner.
- Fixed Sound attenuation for a specific Soul Cage.
- Map Unlockers in graveyard have been removed.
- Collision fixed to terrain in Arena of the Gods (Level).
- Shadwell - Fixed position of base Defense structure.
- Fixed Sound attenuation settings for energy pick ups (Deathmatch).
- Curse Altar was not stopping intense weather settings when destroyed.
- Specific Soul Cage was not dissolving properly.
Changed files in this update