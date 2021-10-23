 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 23 October 2021

A1.4 - October 22nd 2021

A1.4 - October 22nd 2021

Here we go again! More updates, more fixes!

  • Max character level has been increased from 5->15 allowing 15 perks each day.
  • Character Sacrifice experience per level has been decreased, but at level 15 will give extra XP.
  • Shadwell vendor will now only spawn after the first night wave has been completed.
  • Campaign - Creature density increased per player.
  • Campaign - Creature spawning radius has been increased (will spawn farther away from players).
  • Campaign - Normal difficulty: Maps will all start locked. Completing the night wave will now supply the Level Unlocker for the next level.
  • Outside of Catacombs (Level) now has invisible walls to stop players from leaving the play area.
  • Players will no longer collide with other players
  • Lowered distance required to receive fall damage.
  • Extra Ammo pile has been added to dungeon.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Survival Talent Unlock for increased carry capacity for 7.62 ammunition.
  • Player can respawn properly if killed during Shdawell night wave.
  • Many exploit fixes for nav mesh (more to come).
  • HUD damage indicator should show correct direction.
  • Client Account unlocks should now function. Allowing access to Orb Mods, Character Classes and Talents.
  • DM4 nave mesh has been corrected.
  • Fixed Ammo Icon flashing white in all in game menus.
  • Collision fixes in DM5, player will no longer get stuck by jumping into the corner.
  • Fixed Sound attenuation for a specific Soul Cage.
  • Map Unlockers in graveyard have been removed.
  • Collision fixed to terrain in Arena of the Gods (Level).
  • Shadwell - Fixed position of base Defense structure.
  • Fixed Sound attenuation settings for energy pick ups (Deathmatch).
  • Curse Altar was not stopping intense weather settings when destroyed.
  • Specific Soul Cage was not dissolving properly.

