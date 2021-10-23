 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 23 October 2021

Build 720 (2021-10-22)

Changes:

  • Crab character added

  • Saloon stage added

  • Stadium stage added (replaces platform gym stage)

  • Mountain stage added

  • Boat stage added

  • Gym stage art updated

  • Wrestler back dash added

  • Wrestler runs now performed by dashing and holding the direction

  • Wrestler running kick added

  • Monkey slide distance shortened

  • Monkey long steps replaced with standard dashes

  • Misc character move tweaks

  • Changes to wall splat mechanic to prevent wall infinites

  • Changes to juggle mechanics to prevent infinites

  • Resolution altered for smoother movement and better upscaling

  • Online play fixes for better stability

  • Input handling improved

  • Audio rendering and online rollback issues fixed

