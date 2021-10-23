Build 720 (2021-10-22)

Changes:
-
Crab character added
-
Saloon stage added
-
Stadium stage added (replaces platform gym stage)
-
Mountain stage added
-
Boat stage added
-
Gym stage art updated
-
Wrestler back dash added
-
Wrestler runs now performed by dashing and holding the direction
-
Wrestler running kick added
-
Monkey slide distance shortened
-
Monkey long steps replaced with standard dashes
-
Misc character move tweaks
-
Changes to wall splat mechanic to prevent wall infinites
-
Changes to juggle mechanics to prevent infinites
-
Resolution altered for smoother movement and better upscaling
-
Online play fixes for better stability
-
Input handling improved
-
Audio rendering and online rollback issues fixed
