 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DemonCrawl update for 23 October 2021

v1.80b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7585210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We just released a stability patch for DemonCrawl that includes a number of important fixes for the Arena server, as well as a fix for the Endless Multiverse - please let us know if you continue having trouble accessing this gamemode.

Thank you!

Arena

  • The Arena server is now capable of restarting itself within 5 minutes of a crash
  • Improved server logs for debugging purposes
  • We can now broadcast alerts to Arena players
  • Reverted Arena queue timeout to 30 seconds

Balance Changes

  • Mildew can no longer bubble itself

Bug Fixes

  • Made some adjustments to score tracking code to help us debug Hero Trial leaderboard
  • Fixed Endless Multiverse unlock conditions
  • Fixed missing string for Divine Brain in a Vat
  • Fixed a crash that could occur after completing The Basement

Changed files in this update

DemonCrawl Content Depot 1141221
  • Loading history…
DemonCrawl for Linux Depot 1141222
  • Loading history…
DemonCrawl for macOS Depot 1141223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.