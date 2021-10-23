v1.80b Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We just released a stability patch for DemonCrawl that includes a number of important fixes for the Arena server, as well as a fix for the Endless Multiverse - please let us know if you continue having trouble accessing this gamemode.
Thank you!
Arena
- The Arena server is now capable of restarting itself within 5 minutes of a crash
- Improved server logs for debugging purposes
- We can now broadcast alerts to Arena players
- Reverted Arena queue timeout to 30 seconds
Balance Changes
- Mildew can no longer bubble itself
Bug Fixes
- Made some adjustments to score tracking code to help us debug Hero Trial leaderboard
- Fixed Endless Multiverse unlock conditions
- Fixed missing string for Divine Brain in a Vat
- Fixed a crash that could occur after completing The Basement
Changed files in this update