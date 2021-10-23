[v0.3.2] System fonts and overall polishing of product.

[New Features]
- System fonts is now available
- Number casting - now integer and float is castable, meaning that you can build a logic with less limitations.
- Multiply - takes two numbers as input returns a multiplied value.
- Bounce node - maps [0...1] value into [0...1...0], it is useful when you are trying to make recurring animations.
- Blendquad - this is basically the same as Blendnode but blending shape is freeform quad.(like in overlayquad)
[Improvements]
- Give more control on noise nodes - Simplex noise now have 4 parameters including seed value. Perlin 3D have scale and height properties.
- Now overlay node is merged into blend node, and overlayquad node has changed to blendquad node, as one of it was subset of the other.
Center texturefeature now called
zoom to fitas it is correct
- added
zoom to fitbutton on RenderDialog
[Bug fixes]
- logic type check for operator nodes
- detect human node - update glitch fixed, it is working properly when you load a project with DHNode.
Changed files in this update