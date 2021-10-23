 Skip to content

MemeNgin update for 23 October 2021

[v0.3.2] System fonts and overall polishing of product.

[v0.3.2] · Build 7585164

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[New Features]

  • System fonts is now available

  • Number casting - now integer and float is castable, meaning that you can build a logic with less limitations.
  • Multiply - takes two numbers as input returns a multiplied value.
  • Bounce node - maps [0...1] value into [0...1...0], it is useful when you are trying to make recurring animations.

  • Blendquad - this is basically the same as Blendnode but blending shape is freeform quad.(like in overlayquad)

[Improvements]

  • Give more control on noise nodes - Simplex noise now have 4 parameters including seed value. Perlin 3D have scale and height properties.
  • Now overlay node is merged into blend node, and overlayquad node has changed to blendquad node, as one of it was subset of the other.
  • Center texture feature now called zoom to fit as it is correct
  • added zoom to fit button on RenderDialog

[Bug fixes]

  • logic type check for operator nodes
  • detect human node - update glitch fixed, it is working properly when you load a project with DHNode.

