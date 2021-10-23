Update notes for Oct 23

Main update
Added "Track Day" scene with four tracks: asphalt, 2 dirt tracks and drag strip.
Check your car and skills against other racers on track!
Earn money and achievement for best lap times!
General fixes
- Changed "ask for race" method during road races. Just beep to any close driver to connect him to race.
- Reduced cars "floating" by changing their center of mass and fixed configuration for "Celica".
- Updated colliders to fix "see through other cars" and collision visual glitches.
Driving tuned "Supra" on asphalt track :)
Changed files in this update