 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Traffic Chase update for 23 October 2021

Update notes for Oct 23

Share · View all patches · Build 7585160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main update

Added "Track Day" scene with four tracks: asphalt, 2 dirt tracks and drag strip.

Check your car and skills against other racers on track!

Earn money and achievement for best lap times!

General fixes

  • Changed "ask for race" method during road races. Just beep to any close driver to connect him to race.
  • Reduced cars "floating" by changing their center of mass and fixed configuration for "Celica".
  • Updated colliders to fix "see through other cars" and collision visual glitches.

Driving tuned "Supra" on asphalt track :)

Changed files in this update

Traffic Chase Content Depot 1708731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.