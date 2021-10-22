 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 22 October 2021

0.9.0.09

Share · View all patches · Build 7585003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to add some new functionality to the profiles directory.

Placing a .flt file into the profiles directory will now attempt to expand the contents of that .flt file into a series of folders with the flotilla files contents as normal profiles. This won't work for every .flt file but we made it do its very best at reading old corrupt file formats to try and at least spit out the first ship from your .flt file. This can be used to recover the contents of .flt files made with much older versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

Zero Falls Content Depot 392081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.