Small update to add some new functionality to the profiles directory.
Placing a .flt file into the profiles directory will now attempt to expand the contents of that .flt file into a series of folders with the flotilla files contents as normal profiles. This won't work for every .flt file but we made it do its very best at reading old corrupt file formats to try and at least spit out the first ship from your .flt file. This can be used to recover the contents of .flt files made with much older versions of the game.
Changed files in this update