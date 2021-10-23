Win32 support (if I did it right, we'll see), but also maybe broken saves on E1M4 and E3M3. The others shouldn't break, I don't think (as they weren't altered).
Fixed some typos, some internal stuff that 99.9% of people won't notice...
REKKR: Sunken Land update for 23 October 2021
10/22/2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Win32 support (if I did it right, we'll see), but also maybe broken saves on E1M4 and E3M3. The others shouldn't break, I don't think (as they weren't altered).
Changed files in this update