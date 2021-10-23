 Skip to content

REKKR: Sunken Land update for 23 October 2021

10/22/2021

Build 7584940

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Win32 support (if I did it right, we'll see), but also maybe broken saves on E1M4 and E3M3. The others shouldn't break, I don't think (as they weren't altered).

Fixed some typos, some internal stuff that 99.9% of people won't notice...

REKKR: Sunken Land Content Depot 1715691
