Rec Room update for 26 October 2021

Rec Room PATCH - the "Rec Rally" edition

Patchnotes

Cross-platform self-scaling + updates to flying!

Updated flying controls for VR Walk and Screens
  • Double jump to toggle flying on/off
  • Fly up/down by holding jump/crouch
  • VR Walk can now fly with the thumbstick (as well as aim-walk button)
  • VR Walk can choose "Legacy Flying" in settings for the charged ring flying on either hand
Advanced flying controls for Creators
  • Fly any time you want while holding the Maker Pen, no need to set up roles
  • Zoom in for small precise details, or zoom out to move around quickly
  • Zoom has a new indicator to show your current scale and height
  • Orbit to view your work from all angles
  • Toggle Creator Flying in the Maker Pen palette settings
  • To Zoom & Orbit, use both shoulder buttons + sticks (gamepad), Alt + mouse/scroll (keyboard), two finger gesture (touch), or both grip buttons (VR). Also shown in the Help menu.
  • These features are all new for Screen players, so let us know what you think!

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • On Oculus, Room Destinations now work.
  • Improved walking/sprinting on touch.
  • Updated the notification for when a player joins a room.
  • CV2 seats with their default cushion mesh disabled will now show a green box highlight when you hover over them.
  • Selecting an event from the clubs page now brings you to the new event details page.
  • We fixed Xbox friend import! You can have friends again!
  • The Ground Vehicle Set Wheel Friction Multiplier CV2 chip now properly sets the Wheel Friction Multiplier of the Ground Vehicle. Amazing, we know.
  • Fixed a bug where scrubbing an animation could disconnect other players. Scrub your animations, not your friends!
  • Fixed a bug where tubes would twist when manipulating points, they should be more solid now!
  • Fixed a bug where holding or using some items such as Health/Shield potions or Rum Jug while seated in a Rec Rally buggy could make the buggy go crazy.
  • Fixed Rec Rally Boost Pickups occasionally being invisible in UGC rooms, while it was fitting for spooky month, it certainly wasn't something we wanted to keep!
  • Fixed a bug where certain Invisible Collision volumes would make the player crouch despite disabling "Collides with Player" - No more banging your head on something invisible!
  • Fixed a bug that caused drawings to become lighter each time they were uploaded, they now keep their tan.
  • Fixed a bug where melee weapons could impulse vehicles and make them fly, no more super strength on vehicles.
  • Fixed some helmets that weren't properly hiding your hairstyle when you put them on.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/communityWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

