 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Rogue Snow: Everwinter update for 22 October 2021

Patch notes (10/22/21)

Share · View all patches · Build 7584795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-VS mode crashing bug fix.

-Balancing tweaks.

-Dialogue box text overflow fix.

-Boss health bars UI fix.

-Crafting menu more easily shows what can and can't be crafted with current resources.

-Added option to skip tutorial.

-Added additional sfx.

-Hospital cutscene no longer has a glass smash sound play 60 times.

-Removed random chance of a live flare spawning instead of a flare gun in the hospital.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Snow: Everwinter Content Depot 1234561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.