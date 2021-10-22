-VS mode crashing bug fix.
-Balancing tweaks.
-Dialogue box text overflow fix.
-Boss health bars UI fix.
-Crafting menu more easily shows what can and can't be crafted with current resources.
-Added option to skip tutorial.
-Added additional sfx.
-Hospital cutscene no longer has a glass smash sound play 60 times.
-Removed random chance of a live flare spawning instead of a flare gun in the hospital.
Rogue Snow: Everwinter update for 22 October 2021
Patch notes (10/22/21)
Changed files in this update