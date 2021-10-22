 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Team Fortress 2 update for 22 October 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6848227)

Share · View all patches · Build 7584315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed the description for the World Traveler's Hat not supporting all of the community maps at the same time

  • Updated The Missing Piece and The Mislaid Sweater to fix issues with the materials/models

  • Updated Mann vs. Machine

    • Added checks to prevent loading an invalid .pop file
    • Fixed several .pop file references from "Witch Hat" to "Point and Shoot"

  • Updated cp_ambush_event

    • Fixed an out of the map exploit
    • RED team now respawns on stage 2 after the 1st point has been captured
    • Improved clipping
    • Nature & Wildlife preservation measures

  • Updated koth_synthetic_event

    • Fixed a location where teleporters could trap players outside of the map
    • Minor lighting changes
    • Detail changes to make things more cohesive
    • Updated color on BLU barrels
    • Fixed some console errors

  • Updated pd_farmageddon

    • Minor lighting changes to brighten up a few spots
    • Updated .nav mesh to fix scarecrows not chasing players
    • Minor detail changes
    • Updated announcer lines so they are easier to hear
    • Removed general damage in the capture area while the point is unlocked

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Taunt: The Drunken Sailor Added new attribute ad_text with value of #TF_taunt_shipwheel_AdText
  • Taunt: The Profane Puppeteer Added new attribute ad_text with value of #TF_taunt_the_profane_puppeteer_AdText
  • Taunt: The Mannbulance! Added new attribute ad_text with value of #TF_taunt_the_mannbulance_AdText
  • Taunt: Bare Knuckle Beatdown Added new attribute ad_text with value of #TF_taunt_bare_knuckle_beatdown_AdText
  • Taunt: The Homerunner's Hobby Added new attribute ad_text with value of #TF_taunt_the_homerunners_hobby_AdText

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.