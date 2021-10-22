Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6848227)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed the description for the World Traveler's Hat not supporting all of the community maps at the same time
Updated The Missing Piece and The Mislaid Sweater to fix issues with the materials/models
Updated Mann vs. Machine
- Added checks to prevent loading an invalid .pop file
- Fixed several .pop file references from "Witch Hat" to "Point and Shoot"
Updated cp_ambush_event
- Fixed an out of the map exploit
- RED team now respawns on stage 2 after the 1st point has been captured
- Improved clipping
- Nature & Wildlife preservation measures
Updated koth_synthetic_event
- Fixed a location where teleporters could trap players outside of the map
- Minor lighting changes
- Detail changes to make things more cohesive
- Updated color on BLU barrels
- Fixed some console errors
Updated pd_farmageddon
- Minor lighting changes to brighten up a few spots
- Updated .nav mesh to fix scarecrows not chasing players
- Minor detail changes
- Updated announcer lines so they are easier to hear
- Removed general damage in the capture area while the point is unlocked
