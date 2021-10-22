Coach Mode Update

Have you ever wanted to simply put down the gamepad and just play from the sidelines? Well... now you can with our all new Coach Mode! We've taken player control out of the equation and put the playbook in your hands!

We've created a video showcasing the new mode and also talk about some upcoming studio news!

Coach mode is a new setting you can toggle ON or OFF before a match begins. This new mode is available across all of our game modes and we've been having a fun time playing as the coach. We think it's really cool to manage your team and call plays to see if they can execute plays how you envisioned them inside the mind of a coach.

The setting can be found in the Settings > Gameplay menu and also on the Team Select screen by clicking the right trigger to show settings.

⚠️Please keep in mind when playing this mode you can only control up to 2 teams at a time. It doesn't work with multiple controllers per team, as only 1 player can call plays thus making additional controllers irrelevant.

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

New Coach Mode available where you take control of play calling and let your team do the rest. The setting is located in the Gameplay section and can be switched on in the Team Select screen or Settings menu.

Defenders now take better angle towards the goal line when targeting ball carrier who is close scoring a touchdown.

Updated patch notes menu URL to this newest patch announcement.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.0..7