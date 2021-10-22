 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 22 October 2021

small bag of fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: random cloud effects when placing fences no longer showing up
  • Fixed: Can no longer assign workers to a destroyed lumberjack
  • Fixed: Village name displaying correctly again
  • Balance: Karenfang end-game made slightly more challenging

