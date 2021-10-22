- Fixed: random cloud effects when placing fences no longer showing up
- Fixed: Can no longer assign workers to a destroyed lumberjack
- Fixed: Village name displaying correctly again
- Balance: Karenfang end-game made slightly more challenging
Black Forest update for 22 October 2021
small bag of fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
