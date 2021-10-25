 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

AdventureQuest 3D update for 25 October 2021

1.79.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7583764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mogloween 2021 Collection is now live! It's spooky season!

-"Leaver" penalty now adds increased time to your queue the more PvP matches you leave; completing more matches will lower / remove this penalty

-PvP match will now be won automatically if the entire opponent team leaves

-New SFX when an enemy captures a zone

-Support for new popup NPC dialogues added for battles

-Fixed an issue where NPCs could slide around while teleporting

Changed files in this update

AdventureQuest 3D Windows Depot Depot 429793
  • Loading history…
AdventureQuest 3D Mac Depot Depot 429794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.