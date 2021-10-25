Mogloween 2021 Collection is now live! It's spooky season!
-"Leaver" penalty now adds increased time to your queue the more PvP matches you leave; completing more matches will lower / remove this penalty
-PvP match will now be won automatically if the entire opponent team leaves
-New SFX when an enemy captures a zone
-Support for new popup NPC dialogues added for battles
-Fixed an issue where NPCs could slide around while teleporting
AdventureQuest 3D update for 25 October 2021
1.79.0
