Dreams Of Adventure update for 22 October 2021

Food Buff Update and other fixes

Build 7583689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⦁ Added 10+ new food in the game.

⦁ Added Well Fed buff in game. How it works: When eating food you have a chance to trigger the buff that will increase your stat for one battle by 15%-20% (ATK, DEF, MAT,MDF,AGI,LUK). After battle is done it will dissapear.

Raw Fish and Raw Meat don't give this buff, they still give food status and still have % to trigger poison.

⦁ Updated Quest in middle Bagash. Now it says you need a stick to get it out of pond

⦁ Fixed Quick Move spell so it casts on user instead of player

⦁ Fixed Taunt spell to always show insult text when used

⦁ Cleric can now use daggers

⦁ Spring Water renamed to Water

