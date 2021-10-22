⦁ Added 10+ new food in the game.
⦁ Added Well Fed buff in game. How it works: When eating food you have a chance to trigger the buff that will increase your stat for one battle by 15%-20% (ATK, DEF, MAT,MDF,AGI,LUK). After battle is done it will dissapear.
Raw Fish and Raw Meat don't give this buff, they still give food status and still have % to trigger poison.
⦁ Updated Quest in middle Bagash. Now it says you need a stick to get it out of pond
⦁ Fixed Quick Move spell so it casts on user instead of player
⦁ Fixed Taunt spell to always show insult text when used
⦁ Cleric can now use daggers
⦁ Spring Water renamed to Water
Dreams Of Adventure update for 22 October 2021
Food Buff Update and other fixes
