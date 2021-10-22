 Skip to content

Midnight Protocol update for 22 October 2021

v 1.0.6

v 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Berlin recording mission was already completed and could not be started
  • Fixed a bug where Buffer or Overclock could be started while Cooldown was still in effect
  • Fixed a bug where you could interface with the System Node in Punchline indefinitely to farm reputation.
  • The map can now be closed with [Esc]
  • The scrollbar in the network chat is now more responsive when new lines are added.

