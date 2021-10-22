 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

KOBOLOK update for 22 October 2021

Hot fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7583519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to your feedback we were able to improve KOBOLOK! <3

  • Progression problem fixed
  • Saves reworked
  • Screen resolution and windowed options reworked

If you were experiencing any problems feel free to post in the community hub!

Changed files in this update

KOBOLOK Content Depot 1706221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.