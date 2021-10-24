Crosshair Lean and Achievements

Hello everybody!
We have a new build #5400 and here are the changes:
- Added crosshair lean feature. Enable it in the crosshair settings and bind two hotkeys which you use in your game to lean and your custom crosshair will lean with your ingame character! But you will need to find the best angle for your crosshair (and set it)
- Added achievements! :)
- Better Vulkan-games compatibility
- Added ability to bind Left mouse button key for some action :)
- Minor fixes for black/white lists
- Fixed bug with invisible crosshair if it was hidden (by your command through the hotkey) and then you have cleared this hotkey.
- Fixed compatibility with Forza 4, Path of Exile ;)
Changed files in this update