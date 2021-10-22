 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 22 October 2021

Lost Island - Update #43 - Ver. 0.4.3a - 21

Fixes

  • Boats have no longer stopped fixed
  • Thatch collision problem fixed
  • Thatch Roof / Collision problem fixed
  • Thatch Roof Long / Collision problem fixed
  • Charakter-Level-System Save fixed
  • Other bugs fixed

Changes

  • MiniMap customized
  • Boat speed adjusted again

New

  • Chat system ( World, Wisper, Group, Guild )
  • Create group
  • Create guild
  • Role assignment

    Key binding added:
    • Building Menu
    • Building Menu Upgrade
    • Chat Hide
    • Chat Menu
    • Chat Enter
    • Chat Free Mode

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Some functions revised
  • Map revised
  • AI attacker was temporarily disabled
  • Character LevelUp's with rewards (Prepared, but currently inactive)

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
  • Chat system - In preparation
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Preparation of the jetty for automatic trips from point to point

The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/

Important note:

You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.

