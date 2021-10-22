Lost Island - Update #43 - Ver. 0.4.3a - 21

Fixes
- Boats have no longer stopped fixed
- Thatch collision problem fixed
- Thatch Roof / Collision problem fixed
- Thatch Roof Long / Collision problem fixed
- Charakter-Level-System Save fixed
- Other bugs fixed
Changes
- MiniMap customized
- Boat speed adjusted again
New
- Chat system ( World, Wisper, Group, Guild )
- Create group
- Create guild
- Role assignment
Key binding added:
-
- Building Menu
-
- Building Menu Upgrade
-
- Chat Hide
-
- Chat Menu
-
- Chat Enter
-
- Chat Free Mode
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Some functions revised
- Map revised
- AI attacker was temporarily disabled
- Character LevelUp's with rewards (Prepared, but currently inactive)
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
- Chat system - In preparation
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Preparation of the jetty for automatic trips from point to point
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
Changed files in this update