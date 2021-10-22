Update v1.08 - Fireflies Fix

Howdy folks! Turns out the fireflies are charming little critters that when angry will destroy the world. Turns out that the hang on launch some players are experiencing is due to the fireflies on the splash screen speeding up to extremely high levels of velocity and zipping off into infinity. Thanks to help from the community this has been fixed! Additionally some comfort options have been added for folks who experience motion sickness.

The hang on launch some folks have been getting has been fixed.

Features:

Option for always show crosshair

Make player hand lag optional

Adding Discord button to main menu

Modding Changes:

Adding a status effect that can speed up or slow down time for the world or for the player or both

Adding spell support to guns

Making when a monster flees configurable

Delay for breakables

Updating inkle to v1.0.0

Adding an ambush flag for monsters

Fixes:

Bug fix for critters moving too far away from their start positions

Adjusting pause menu layout + fixing incorrect string table usage

Some levels crash the editor

Doors not updating mesh orientation in editor when turning right

Mods button on main menu now translatable

Fixing resizing of properties panel

Bumping year on splash screen

