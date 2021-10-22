 Skip to content

Delver update for 22 October 2021

Update v1.08 - Fireflies Fix

Howdy folks! Turns out the fireflies are charming little critters that when angry will destroy the world. Turns out that the hang on launch some players are experiencing is due to the fireflies on the splash screen speeding up to extremely high levels of velocity and zipping off into infinity. Thanks to help from the community this has been fixed! Additionally some comfort options have been added for folks who experience motion sickness.

TL;DR

The hang on launch some folks have been getting has been fixed.

Features:

  • Option for always show crosshair
  • Make player hand lag optional
  • Adding Discord button to main menu

Modding Changes:

  • Adding a status effect that can speed up or slow down time for the world or for the player or both
  • Adding spell support to guns
  • Making when a monster flees configurable
  • Delay for breakables
  • Updating inkle to v1.0.0
  • Adding an ambush flag for monsters

Fixes:

  • Bug fix for critters moving too far away from their start positions
  • Adjusting pause menu layout + fixing incorrect string table usage
  • Some levels crash the editor
  • Doors not updating mesh orientation in editor when turning right
  • Mods button on main menu now translatable
  • Fixing resizing of properties panel
  • Bumping year on splash screen

If you want to join in on the fun, join us on the Priority Interrupt Discord server.

For news as it happens, follow us on Twitter!

@DelverGame

@InterruptGames

