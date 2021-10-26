Reboot World Level-Up Support Event for Dutch Maplers

A special event is coming to our Dutch players with helpful items to enhance your leveling experience in Reboot world! As the Netherlands Trade Limitation is implemented in order to comply with Netherlands regulations, Dutch Maplers that choose to create a new character in Reboot world will receive special perks to start afresh and settle down in this familiar but foreign world.
**Reboot World Level-Up Support Event Duration
**
- PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Tuesday, October 26, 2021 (after maintenance) - Tuesday, February 8, 2022 3:59 PM PST
- CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): [b]Tuesday, October 26, 2021 (after maintenance) - Wednesday, February 9, 2022 12:59 AM CET[/b]
- AEDT (UTC +11): [b]Tuesday, October 26, 2021 (after maintenance) - Wednesday, February 9, 2022 10:59 AM[/b]
**Reboot World Level-Up Support Event Details
**
- Requirements: Must be a Dutch player that had a character Lv. 61 and above in non-Reboot world prior to October 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT.
- Create a new character of your choice in Reboot world.
- Talk to Maple Administrator located in the Event Hall and select the ‘Talk to a Maple Admin’ option in the dialogue to receive the Reboot World Level-Up Support Event rewards. You can go to the Event Hall through the Dimensional Mirror either by entering the Dimensional Mirror portal in town or by clicking the “Quick Move” button below the Mini-map.
- Please note that some rewards have level milestones you must reach to obtain them.
- Reboot World Level-Up Support Event rewards can only be received by the eligible players with their new characters in Reboot world.
**Reboot World Level-Up Support Event Rewards
**
-
The following item can be claimed with any character in Reboot world:
- Tera Character Burninator: 3 per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive a Tera Burning effect on an existing character between Lv. 10 and 199 for 30 days. This item cannot be used on Lara and Zero characters.
-
The following items can only be claimed with up to 3 new Reboot characters with Burninator effect created during the event duration:
-
Heroes of Maple Pet Bundle 1: 1 per account. Tradeable within account. Open to receive the following:
- Lil Evan Pet Coupon: Tradeable within account. Use the coupon to obtain Lil Evan Pet: 90-day duration. Pet can be revived using Water of Life item. Cash item can be transferred to the Cash Shop Inventory.
- Lil Aran Pet Coupon: Tradeable within account. Use the coupon to obtain Lil Aran Pet: 90-day duration. Pet can be revived using Water of Life item. Cash item can be transferred to the Cash Shop Inventory.
- Lil Phantom Pet Coupon: Tradeable within account. Use the coupon to obtain Lil Phantom Pet: 90-day duration. Pet can be revived using Water of Life item. Cash item can be transferred to the Cash Shop Inventory.
-
Reach Lv. 10: Reach Lv. 10 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Mysterious Cryptic Chest: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive the following:
- Snail Pet: 30-day duration.
- Mysterious Cryptic Chest: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive the following:
-
Reach Lv. 30: Reach Lv. 30 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Lv. 30 Equipment Box: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, box expires February 15 at 11:59 PM UTC. Open to receive a weapon and armor set suitable for your class.
-
Reach Lv. 61: Reach Lv. 61 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
-
30,000-Maple-Point Coupon: 1 per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
If you have 10 cumulative daily login records between November 17 at 2:00 PM UTC and December 28 at 11:59 PM UTC, you will receive an additional reward:
- 30,000-Maple-Point Coupon: 1 per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
If you have 10 cumulative daily login records between December 29 at 12:00 AM UTC and February 8 at 11:59 PM UTC, you will receive an additional reward:
- 30,000-Maple-Point Coupon: 1 per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
-
Reach Lv. 100: Reach Lv. 100 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
-
Lv. 100 Legendary Cryptic Chest: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, chest expires February 15 at 11:59 PM UTC. Open to receive the following:
-
Mastery Box (x8): Untradeable. Open to choose from Spell Trace x500, Mastery Book 20, or Mastery Book 30.
-
Frozen Hat: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +23, MaxHP/MaxMP +270, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +293. Upgrades available: 10.
-
Frozen Cape: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +7, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +7, Defense +180, Speed +9, Jump +5. Upgrades available: 7.
-
Frozen Suit: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +27, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +315. Upgrades available: 10.
-
Frozen Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive:
- Frozen Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job.
-
Frozen Secondary Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive:
- Frozen Secondary Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job.
-
-
-
Reach Lv. 105: Reach Lv. 105 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Maple Tour VIP Pass Coupon: 30 per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 160: Reach Lv. 160 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Epic Potential Scroll 100%: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 170: Reach Lv. 170 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Perfect Potential Stamp: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 180: Reach Lv. 180 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following items:
- Meister's Cube: 10 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
- Root Abyss Set Box: 1 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, box expires February 15 at 11:59 PM UTC. Open to receive the following:
- Root Abyss Hat: Untradeable, Permanent.
- Root Abyss Top: Untradeable, Permanent.
- Root Abyss Bottom: Untradeable, Permanent.
- Fafnir Weapon Box (Time-Restricted): Untradeable, 7-day duration. Weapon has 90-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 200: Reach Lv. 200 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Nodestone: 20 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
- Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon: 50 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 205: Reach Lv. 205 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Nodestone: 20 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
- Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon: 50 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 210: Reach Lv. 210 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Nodestone: 50 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Untradeable, 7-day duration.
- Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon: 50 per character, maximum of 3 claims per account. Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
-
Reach Lv. 220: Reach Lv. 220 on the character with Burninator effect to receive the following item:
- Select 1 of the following per character, maximum of 3 claims per account:
- AbsoLab Weapon Box: Tradeable within account, box expires February 15 at 11:59 PM UTC. Open to obtain a 17-Star Unique AbsoLab weapon. (Zero weapon excluded)
- Dominator Pendant Box: Tradeable within account, box expires February 15 at 11:59 PM UTC. Open to obtain a 15-Star Unique Dominator Pendant.
- Select 1 of the following per character, maximum of 3 claims per account:
-
