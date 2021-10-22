V1 carriers, fighters and bombers!

This one was rough. But I've just added the first iteration of carriers to the game!

The main changes are;

You can now see in the ship editor which ships, weapons and modules you dont have unlocked yet

You can now build a fighter carrier

You can now build a bomber carrier

You can now build a defensive fighter hangar

You can now build a defensive bomber hangar

Added The Avenger (new heavy ship)

Added the Bulwark (new heavy ship)

Added several new weapons

Added the Repeater Barreler anti-heavy turret

Added the Mini Repeater anti-medium turret

Bombers fire plasma bombs which are anti-heavy. Fighters launch on their own and shoot down nearby fighters and bombers. This is the first iteration of this functionality. Will refine it as we move further though Early Access.

I will now post the rest of the things I've done since last time below. Unedited. In chronological order.