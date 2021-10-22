V1 carriers, fighters and bombers!

This one was rough. But I've just added the first iteration of carriers to the game!
The main changes are;
- You can now see in the ship editor which ships, weapons and modules you dont have unlocked yet
- You can now build a fighter carrier
- You can now build a bomber carrier
- You can now build a defensive fighter hangar
- You can now build a defensive bomber hangar
- Added The Avenger (new heavy ship)
- Added the Bulwark (new heavy ship)
- Added several new weapons
- Added the Repeater Barreler anti-heavy turret
- Added the Mini Repeater anti-medium turret
Bombers fire plasma bombs which are anti-heavy. Fighters launch on their own and shoot down nearby fighters and bombers. This is the first iteration of this functionality. Will refine it as we move further though Early Access.
I will now post the rest of the things I've done since last time below. Unedited. In chronological order.
- Added bombers
- Added barrel rolls to bomber attack patterns
- Added re-targeting for bombers
- Bombers now retreat the moment the carrier gets out of range
- Tweaked the attack patterns for bombers (balance between breaking off, barrel rolling, dodging, restarting attack runs)
- Was hoping to get all the fighters/bombers done today, but i now doubt that that is going to work. Just made a list of what I still need to do and its at least this;
- Carrier attack distance is now set correctly
- Bombers now fly in a straight line for a few seconds after spawning
- Bombers can now be retrieved by the carriers
- did a fighter weaponry test. Not satisfied yet
- added named states for bombers (goToTarget, breakOff, returnHome)
- increased stability and control over bomber states by forcing them to stick to certain states
- refined bomber states further
- carriers can now spawn either fighters or bombers
- split up the behavior scripts for fighters and bombers
- fighters now chase bombers
- fighters are now more nimble than bombers
- fighters now fire minigun rounds at the bomber
- added targeting and behavior for AI fighters/bombers
- fixed a bug where if a carriers goes out of range while a fighter or bomber is breaking off that the fighter or bomber would stay stuck in the 'break off' routine
- seperated fighter/bomber craft movement code because otherwise fighters and bombers would move twice as fast in MP
- fixed a bug where if a carrier lost its target then comes into range again that it didnt pass on the target to its fighter/bomber craft
- struggling with bomber aim prediction
- Got a working version of the bomber aim prediction now finally
- edited fighter minigun sound
- edited super heavy explosion sound
- edited bomb drop sound
- The fighter weaponsfire sounds are from a modified A10-Warthog sound byte (cropped, added more bass, fade in and fade out, lower pitch)
- split up craft health component
- working on setting craft trail colors based on player colors
- fighters now damage bombers
- fighters now damage other fighters
- fighters and bombers now explode individually (so a formation of 3 becomes 2, then 1, then 0 and its considdered dead)
- fighters now pick a new target if their old one has died and there is a new one in range
- if fighters cant pick a new target after killing the old one then they will return to the carrier
- fighter and bomber health should now be synced over network
- updated fighter and bomber carrier models
- Did a multiplayer carrier test. Fighters didnt launch
- Rebuilt the game
- Did another multiplayer carrier test. Fighter and bomber behaviour illogical. Errors when retrieving trail color. Fixing.
- Fighters and bombers are now actually fighting in multiplayer
- Fighters were not fighting and weapons fire was not shown over multiplayer, now it is
- Fixed a bug where the fighters and bombers couldnt access the network component
- Found out bombers dont launch bombs currently and just circle the opponent in multiplayer. fixing
- Bombers now fire but the bombs dont collide
- The bombs dont collide because the bomber projectiles currently dont have an owner. Fixing.
- Bomber projectiles now hit in multiplayer. They just don't deal damage
- Movement for opponents fighters and bombers is a bit jittery, but that could be because i'm playing against myself. If not then i need to smooth it in the future
- Bombers deal damage now, but their projectiles are not visible over the network for the other player for some reason. Perhaps the spawn position is off because it sort of uses the carrier as the origin point. It could also be related to this line "(PV.IsMine)// this is preventing bombers from doing damage in multiplayer, so im disabling it"
- Fixed bombers not firing over network when target was a building rather than a unit because it couldnt find the movescript
- Split up the bomber networking and local code. Expecting bombs to actually behave as they should now over network
- made fighters and bombers fly out of the carriers faster
- Did a test with rigidbodies on fighters. It fixed the 'stuttering' that enemy fighters and bombers were showing. Still, have to improve it some more ofc
- Added rigidbodies to fighters adn bobmers
- Added fighter hangar defensive structure
- multiplayer fighters and bombers now move smoothly. The issue was the teleportation setting in photon
- set the network teleport distance of all ships from 3 to 20 to remove stutering
- Reverted fighter and bomber synchronisation from rigidbody to transforms to increase performance. Works well when I use photon classic transform view. Will possibly apply this to all ships in the future to increase performance
- Added defensive bomber hangars as per @Darenkel (GMT-5) suggestion
- fixed bomber trail colors
- Fighters and bombers now have a line and a smoke trail. Might tweak later until i'm happy with the looks
- this was very complex but docking now works
- bomber bomb drop sounds are now network synced
- fixed incorrect trailcolors in MP
- combat finally looked good for fighters and bombers in multiplayer in the latest test i did. Still have to improve somet hings though
- Fighters and bombers now respawn properly in multiplayer
- networked miniguns are visible again
- fixed multiplayer respawns for fighter and bomber craft
- might have fixed fighter and bomber trails looking weird on craft respawns
- basic fighter/bomber iteration working i think
- carriers now show a red glow when replenishing fighter/bomber craft
- added hangar lights to fighter and bomber defensive structures as well
- added unit thumbnails for the Bulwark, Avenger, Fighter Carrier and Bomber Carrier
- notifications for harvester, unit and building under attack now only happen once per minute
- singleplayer carriers are now a bit buggy, attempting to fix
- Bombers and fighters keep respawning in SP. Fixing now.
- fixed bombers respawning instantly in sp
- fixed big explosions when fighters die
- fixed ficghters now docking after killing all targets in sp
- fixed construction lights not showing in sp
- prevented fighters to set themselves as target and launching themselves as a result of them being in range
- prevented fighters and bobmers from launching if the target is an inactive gameobject
- fixed that the AI fighters kept respawning because they didnt check if the target was alive before launching
- fixed fighters after respawning in SP return to carrier right away
- doing 1 more multiplayer test and if it succeedds then i will upload it ot steam
- coop is NOT tested
Changed files in this update