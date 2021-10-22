 Skip to content

深渊矿脉 update for 22 October 2021

V0.8.4 版本更新公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复店铺购买缺少限制，导致花费多余的资产购买店铺。

2、修复商店购买无法看到输入数量。

3、增加当前负重提示。

4、增加城市贡献提示。

5、增加照明弹功能，提升夜晚体验。

6、修复商店不显示购买数量问题。

V0.8.4 Version update announcement

  1. Repair the lack of restrictions on store purchase, resulting in spending excess assets to buy stores.
  2. Repair store purchase unable to see the entered quantity.
  3. Increase the current load prompt.
  4. Increase city contribution tips.
  5. Add flare function to improve night experience.
  6. Fix the problem that the store does not display the purchase quantity.

