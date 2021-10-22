V0.8.4 版本更新公告
1、修复店铺购买缺少限制，导致花费多余的资产购买店铺。
2、修复商店购买无法看到输入数量。
3、增加当前负重提示。
4、增加城市贡献提示。
5、增加照明弹功能，提升夜晚体验。
6、修复商店不显示购买数量问题。
V0.8.4 Version update announcement
- Repair the lack of restrictions on store purchase, resulting in spending excess assets to buy stores.
- Repair store purchase unable to see the entered quantity.
- Increase the current load prompt.
- Increase city contribution tips.
- Add flare function to improve night experience.
- Fix the problem that the store does not display the purchase quantity.
Changed files in this update