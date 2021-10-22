Patch Notes V3.1.0.0

Meatboy is FINALLY here! We had no opportunity for balancing due to how difficult the road to this update has been, but we wanted to make unlocking things friendlier:
General
- Meatboy unlocked! :meatboy:
- 2 new Arcade trophies added for Meatboy
- Abandoned Hospital added as an unlocked stage
- 14 new trophies added to Gachamon's pool
- 10 new emblems added to the shop
- RETRO CommanderVideo supreme skin (& unique emblem) added to Steam
- ??? skin added to the shop
- Orcane's unlock item price lowered from 245 coins to 230 coins
- Welltaro's unlock item price raised from 85 coins to 125 coins
- Blockman's palette (red) price lowered from 4,000 coins to 3,000 coins
- Diogenes' palette prices all lowered from 2,500 coins to 1,500 coins
- Kick's palette prices all lowered from 2,500 coins to 2,000 coins
- Phantom King Mansion price lowered from 5,000 coins to 2,000 coins
- All Blockworld stage variant prices lowered from 470 coins to 200 coins
- Dragon Valley stage prices all lowered from 470 coins to 350 coins
- Canabalt stage prices all raised from 470 coins to 500 coins
- Arcade paths for most fighters have been rearranged
- Multi-Man battles added to every fighter's Arcade path
- Arcade coin minigame now rains coins
- 1-3 trophies can now be caught in Arcade coin minigame per arcade run (ONLY TROPHIES YOU DON'T ALREADY OWN WILL APPEAR)
- General bug fixes
