Version [0.1.5.2] - 2021-10-22

This update contains the additions, tuning and bugfixing described below:
Added
- Transition wipes for changes between scenarios.
Fixed
- Null check fixed in ground area damage: now ground areas can kill you.
- Corrections and adjustments in level colliders for all rooms.
- Intro videoclip to runs no longer disappears on B/ESC press.
- Lechugoids can detect enemies for obstacle collision checks: less flying around.
- Static objects in scenario for improved performance
- Player and enemies have improved collision detection: less flying around.
- Rabani does a "Safe Collision" check after jumping: less falling through floor.
- WarMap can no longer be closed while in the Pause Menu: player no longer stuck.
- Ground areas wipe DPS after contact.
Changed files in this update