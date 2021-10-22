 Skip to content

I'm Not Jelly Playtest update for 22 October 2021

Version [0.1.5.2] - 2021-10-22

Version [0.1.5.2] - 2021-10-22

This update contains the additions, tuning and bugfixing described below:

Added

  • Transition wipes for changes between scenarios.

Fixed

  • Null check fixed in ground area damage: now ground areas can kill you.
  • Corrections and adjustments in level colliders for all rooms.
  • Intro videoclip to runs no longer disappears on B/ESC press.
  • Lechugoids can detect enemies for obstacle collision checks: less flying around.
  • Static objects in scenario for improved performance
  • Player and enemies have improved collision detection: less flying around.
  • Rabani does a "Safe Collision" check after jumping: less falling through floor.
  • WarMap can no longer be closed while in the Pause Menu: player no longer stuck.
  • Ground areas wipe DPS after contact.

