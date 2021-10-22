UPDATE - Invader Skin and many changes

Fixed
- Incorrect materials when using Repair Beam and Drone
- AI sometimes got stuck in Egyptian buildings
- Wrong message about getting points for damage by friendly TechSphere
Changed
- Reduced Repair Beam heal
- Increased Health Grenade heal, except for the heal of the grenade owner
- Slightly reduced missile damage
- Reduced missile range
- Splash Damage removed from Plasma and Railgun
- Reduced energy consumption per shot when playing as Trak
- Reduced the time before the start of the game in single player
- When using the railgun, the sight is not displayed in the mode without aiming and the spread is added
- Slightly increased scope jitter from EMP
- It is now forbidden to shoot inside an enemy SpawnSphere
- Explosion effect increased
- Updated localization
Added
- Icon in the weapon description if the weapon has splash damage
- Skin Invader for Trak
- New Laser and Plasma for Invader skin
- Updated in-game music
- Tracks for Veteran Gear
- New type of buildings with an arch for the city
Changed files in this update