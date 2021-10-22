 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Combots update for 22 October 2021

UPDATE - Invader Skin and many changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7583156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Incorrect materials when using Repair Beam and Drone
  • AI sometimes got stuck in Egyptian buildings
  • Wrong message about getting points for damage by friendly TechSphere

Changed

  • Reduced Repair Beam heal
  • Increased Health Grenade heal, except for the heal of the grenade owner
  • Slightly reduced missile damage
  • Reduced missile range
  • Splash Damage removed from Plasma and Railgun
  • Reduced energy consumption per shot when playing as Trak
  • Reduced the time before the start of the game in single player
  • When using the railgun, the sight is not displayed in the mode without aiming and the spread is added
  • Slightly increased scope jitter from EMP
  • It is now forbidden to shoot inside an enemy SpawnSphere
  • Explosion effect increased
  • Updated localization

Added

  • Icon in the weapon description if the weapon has splash damage
  • Skin Invader for Trak
  • New Laser and Plasma for Invader skin
  • Updated in-game music
  • Tracks for Veteran Gear
  • New type of buildings with an arch for the city

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.