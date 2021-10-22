The first Early Access update for Equilibrium has been officially released onto Steam!
Content available in this Update:
-
3 Tutorial Levels - These levels explain some of the basic steps on how to play the game, as well showcasing some of the fundamental mechanics that will make it into the planned Sandbox Mode.
-
8 Challenge Levels - Challenge levels challenge the player to use the knowledge that they have learned from the tutorial levels.
Full release of Equilibrium will contain:
- Sandbox Mode - A freeform game made where you choose what happens on your world*.
- 20+ Puzzle Levels - Expanding from the 8 challenge levels that were released as a part of the first Early Access release, a selection of devious puzzles that will challange the player in different ways. The Challenge levels are a mixture of wacky ideas and some planned mechanics for the sandbox mode!
We're so excited to bring Equilibrium to you!
* We will announce more details regarding the Sandbox Mode in the future!