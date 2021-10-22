Update 0.66.785

Hi everyone!
List of changes 0.67.811 from 19/10/2021
Game mechanics
General:
1.1 | Added:
- Tag system for buffs. It’s a part of the magic and buff systems refactor;
- Start preset for player stats and equipment;
- An option that toggles off and on the ability to deal damage to players (damage dealt in PvP, that is);
1.2 | Changed:
- Queue server for SEAMLESS transitions;
- Stats Сomponent was divided to support different classes;
- Crossbow reloading montage will sync with its cooldown;
- Refactored turn rate calculation algorithm for mobs;
- Refactored interactive doors;
- Portals and tokens system;
- The tokens will lead to particular portals, instead of to any portal within a continent;
1.3 | Optimized:
- Improved the code that updates the parameters of powder heating;;
Castle Filling System (1.0):
1.1 | 3 phases of castle progression:
-
Blue:
- Common karma rules;
- The castle can’t be captured;
- ALL the gates are invincible and surrounded by a blue sphere;
-
Red:
- Active war zone;
- Fort gates have no spheres;
- Castle gates have red spheres and are invincible until forts haven’t been burnt;
-
White:
- Active war zone;
- The castle can be captured;
- You can use an elixir and make the castle “blue” - i.e. fill it;
- Castle gates have white spheres and are invincible until forts haven’t been burnt;
1.2 | Elixir prototype;
Food System (1.0):
-
The parameter of satiety that affects character main stats;
-
New items - food. Eat them to restore your satiety;
-
Satiety depletion (from 0 to 100):
- 1 point of satiety per minute played;
- For restoring 1 point of stamina;
- For buffs;
Combat System (2.9)
1.1 | Combat system physics:
- 1H and 2H weapons were divided into different types (sword/axe/mace);
- For instance, attacks made with a 2H mace are considerably slower than those made with a 2H sword. Not only in terms of CD but also in terms of physics;
1.2 | Changed:
- We started the overhaul of combat system sound design;
- Algorithm of attack distance calculation (to consider the centrifugal force);
1.3 | Fixed:
- Damage formula that calculated the damage dealt with alternative attacks hitting head;
- Stamina cost for alternative attacks;
Tutorial(0.8)
1.1 | Changed:
- Progress hints for certain stages (“Hits: 1/4");
- Location design was edited to be more player-friendly;
- Cut down the number of stages necessary to complete the tutorial;
- Improved the lighting, also the time of day in this location syncs up with the time in Dwarrhan;
1.2 | Optimized:
- Completely refactored tutorial operation logic;
- The structure of the stages was significantly changed so that designers and developers could much easier fix issues and make changes;
- All stages algorithms were placed in separate object classes;
1.3 | Fixed:
- Now players will have 2 adjacent training dummies to practice;
- Deleted meshes with obtrusive collisions;
- Dummies would start rotating infinitely if the player to whom they were allocated logged off;
- Skipping all stages did not finish the tutorial;
Game World
Daerkunn County
2.1 | Added:
- Farm near the village of Harbur and Daekunn;
- Ancient ruins in the vicinity of Daerkunn;
- A bank in Harbur;
2.2 | Changes:
- A considerable rearrangement of Harbur Village, that is supposed to make the village more understandable for new players;
- Reworked Stickman’s animations and behavior;
2.3 | Fixed:
- Some technical and visual issues;
UI/UX
3.1 | Added:
- Interface for castle filling functionality;
- Interface to help track tutorial stages and information about them;
3.2 | Changed:
- Interface for the quest log;
- Interface for accepting/turning in quests;
- Active interface windows will always appear over all others;
Visuals
4.1 | Added:
- A new landscape material;
- The bolt will be visible when reloading the crossbow;
- Capsule shadows from indirect lighting for characters;
- Placed new lighting at the training level;
- Contact shadows for some objects;
- Missing recoil animation for crossbows;
- New sky, weather and lighting system in the world;
- Godrays for the sun;
- Volumetric fog in the world;
- Added smooth rotation of the character in the appearance editor;
- Added animation in the character editor;
- A slight displacement of the magic VFX in the hands of the player during movement;
- Added smooth transition between different modes of eye adaptation for different times of day;
- Added adaptive brightness compensation for the night time;
4.2 | Changed:
- Vegetation (grass) for all landscape layers;
- Tweaked texture colors to better match each other and the surrounding world;
- Character skin material;
- Motion blur is now disabled as default;
- The position of some meshes in the tutorial;
- DF models for some objects for the correct display of shadows in training;
- Lighting in the appearance editor;
- Sun flares are off by default;
- Removed unnecessary post-process effects from the map;
4.3 | Optimized:
- Improved the function that allows the character’s hands and weapons to be displayed in first person, on top of other objects;
- Removing unnecessary objects in the character editor;
4.4 | Fixed:
- Removed grass models that had display issues in the game;
- Glowing hairs on characters;
- Shading skin materials for characters;
- Distortion of the geometry of melee weapons while moving;
- Offset of legs in the tutorial level for a player character from the first person;
- Displaying the material of the crossbow for the player in the first person;
- Crossbow bolt display for other players in multiplayer;
- Twitching and distortion of shadows from some objects;
- Launching Steam VR on game launch;
- Crossbow bolt on the loaded crossbow from 3rd person perspective;
- Incorrect displacement of some weapons from the first person;
- Magic rendering;
- Materials for magic VFX;
- Displacement of camera animations;
- Errors overwriting eye adaptation values;
- Materials for magic effects;
- Incorrect bone position for some weapon models;
- Sky flickering at some camera angles;
- Absence of materials on some models;
- Fixed item tooltip positioning: now it will only appear over other windows;
Fixes
- (SEAMLESS) removed invisibility after the transition;
- (SEAMLESS) camera bug after the transition;
- (SEAMLESS) display of quest log after the transition;
- (SEAMLESS) display of inventory after the transition;
- After Seamless transition, lighting in the world breaks down;
- Public objects can be picked up many times in a row, even though they visually disappear;
- Incorrect display of the HP bar;
- AOE spells in rooms were covered by ceilings and therefore did not work correctly;
- When taking damage from powder heating failure in the city, the player received a Criminal Debuff, and the guards attacked him;
- You could start two battles in a row in the arena as one character;
- Crossbow reload error when using zoom;
- The character played the animation of jumping with a weapon after having already unequipped it;
- The guild rank was not displayed;
- Exit from the tutorial map happened after a delay:
- At the start, the cursor mode was turned on by default;
- The character could become invisible;
- With the interface windows open, moving the cursor could make the character's hands move from the first-person perspective;
- On the tutorial map, heating the powders consumed two powders;
- The owner of the castle was not updated after it had been captured;
- The character's body at the start of the game moved forward until the first equipment of the weapon;
- (SEAMLESS) The transition caused an endless cooldown;
- The Criminal widget was interfering with interface interaction;
- If you ran out of powder in a quick slot, it broke the equip and unequip of the weapon;
- Crossbow did not start reloading when equipped from a quick slot;
- New guild members were not visible in the rooster;
- If you die on the tutorial map, the wrong character appeared;
- Twitching of equip and unequip animations;
- Guards were sometimes spawned on roofs;
- Dying on the Arena would drop items from the inventory;
- Incorrectly displayed body in 1st person mode;
- Couldn’t equip the bag with a double-click;
- In the material map, characters gained experience for hitting other characters;
- Failing to heat a powder would deal your character damage, which tagged it as a criminal.
