Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Second Patch (v.0.1.4) has been released

Commanders!
Thanks to your ongoing support, we are able to release our second patch today, after the first week of Early Access!
Find all details following:
Additions
- The game's settings menu is now accessible in game (some settings are only available in main menu though).
- Maximum storage capacity for food, water and materials is now shown in main HUD.
- Maximum housing capacity is now shown in main HUD.
- Food, water and material numbers now turn red when getting too low or running nearly full.
- Material consumption is now shown in power plant info panel.
- Convert button for elements is now always shown, and is greyed out, when conversion is not possible.
- Research button in HUD now has a tooltip to indicate that a running technology center is needed for research.
- The Healthbars of damaged buildings is now permanently visible.
- The acess-arrows for buildings are now shown in red, if not connected to a road.
- In shield view, protected buildings are shown green, and unprotected buildings in red.
Tweaks
- The camera stops rotating now, when a cutscene starts while the camera is moving.
- Building priorities now correctly goes from 0 to 10 instead of from –1 to 11.
- Housing buildings, parks and storage buildings cannot be toggled off anymore.
- Harvesting drone models have been rotated 90°.
- The health bar of the hydro tree building is now visible.
- Fixed some problems with building hitboxes.
- Sectors on the world map now also flash correctly when the game is paused.
- The toolbar cannot be toggled off anymore.
Please keep the feedback coming and help us shaping the future of Sphere - and, of course, thank you for flying with us!
Your Teams of
Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment
