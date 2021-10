It seems that yesterday your colleagues had a big party on the night of the living dead. They were so good fellows that they left everything for you to enjoy tidying the warehouse, there are some scary lost objects all over the place, be aware !!!

This is the first content update for Lost and Found What if I come and find it and we hope you enjoy it, unlock it NOW spending your duros.

+12 new lost objects

+6 new achievements

+1 Warehouse customization