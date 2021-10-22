[0.8.4004 Version update] Updated at 23:00 on October 22, 2021
-
Fixed the problem that the sect war might get stuck after the end of the war.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect leader in the high realm area had a low realm after a new sect was generated from the old archive.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect log of NPC demotion and retreating from the sect is not displayed normally.
-
fixed the death into the flying boat transmission array does not appear problem.
-
fixed the problem that after death into the flying boat, there are enemies following in.
-
Fixed the problem that the level of the fed legendary beast will be displayed as Qi refining stage after full level.
-
Fixed the problem of incorrect display of plot characters in the sect war.
-
Fixed the problem that some NPCs behaved abnormally in the battle, resulting in the copy not being settled correctly.
-
Fixed the problem that elders and grand elders would have two sects.
-
Adjusted the mission boost value of sect resources.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect deployment interface of heaven chosen obscured a trace of the last breath.
-
Fixed the problem that entering the legendary beast interface may get stuck.
-
Optimized the interface animation of the legendary beast peak.
-
Optimized the plot after triggering the clan inheritance, and the function of challenging the sect legacy through position promotion directly after triggering the sect inheritance.
-
Optimized the reward output of the sect mission.
-
Optimized the description of worry quests.
Changed files in this update