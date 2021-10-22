 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 22 October 2021

[0.8.4004 Version Update]

Build 7582734

[0.8.4004 Version update] Updated at 23:00 on October 22, 2021

  1. Fixed the problem that the sect war might get stuck after the end of the war.

  2. Fixed the problem that the sect leader in the high realm area had a low realm after a new sect was generated from the old archive.

  3. Fixed the problem that the sect log of NPC demotion and retreating from the sect is not displayed normally.

  4. fixed the death into the flying boat transmission array does not appear problem.

  5. fixed the problem that after death into the flying boat, there are enemies following in.

  6. Fixed the problem that the level of the fed legendary beast will be displayed as Qi refining stage after full level.

  7. Fixed the problem of incorrect display of plot characters in the sect war.

  8. Fixed the problem that some NPCs behaved abnormally in the battle, resulting in the copy not being settled correctly.

  9. Fixed the problem that elders and grand elders would have two sects.

  10. Adjusted the mission boost value of sect resources.

  11. Fixed the problem that the sect deployment interface of heaven chosen obscured a trace of the last breath.

  12. Fixed the problem that entering the legendary beast interface may get stuck.

  13. Optimized the interface animation of the legendary beast peak.

  14. Optimized the plot after triggering the clan inheritance, and the function of challenging the sect legacy through position promotion directly after triggering the sect inheritance.

  15. Optimized the reward output of the sect mission.

  16. Optimized the description of worry quests.

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
