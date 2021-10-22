 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 22 October 2021

[Weekend Special] 30% off Karud ship components! Credit bonuses!

Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories! UMC offers all pilots a 30% discount on parts for the ship Karud! The parts can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Weekend special offer:

  • 30% discount on parts to the ship Karud
  • +50% credits in battles
  • x3 first victory bonus

Long-term testing of the ship “Karud” secured it the glory of the most mobile and effective ECM interceptor. It is for this reason that the leading designer of the Saladin family chose the prototype for the new experiment.

Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Yours truly,

Star Conflict Team

