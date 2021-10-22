RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.075

Balance
- Casual Difficulty. In striving to make it truly casual, further balance tweaks as follows: base health boost increased from +50 to +100 and healing multiplier is now 2x (affecting Nano-meds, Heal ability and Orbs from enemies).
- Story mode - moved the first random weapon crate closer to the crash site, so that the first lockdown battle is more fun.
Improvements
- After manually quitting from Story mode, it won't ask you if you want to Play Again before returning to the main menu.
- Just like Story mode, when quitting manually from Doomed/Escape modes, it will now kill the character and allow you to submit your score (solo only, and only if your score > 0).
- Psionic Abilities currently in cooldown are dimmed in the HUD, making the Ready abilities stand out more.
- Psionic Abilities not yet unlocked are even more transparent now, so that Unlocked and Ready abilities stand out more.
Fixes
- Sidekick no longer allows Rate of Fire upgrade. Its fire rate is purely based on click rate (semi auto).
- When health drops close to zero, the Health shown in the UI (HUD) will now show as 1, not 0 (rounded value).
- Fixed an error that occurred when you have the Auto Blast ability mod Perk, but don't have the Blast ability unlocked.
- Fixed an error that occurred when you have the Auto Daze ability mod Perk, but don't have the Daze ability unlocked.
- The "Enraged" visual effect (Daze Lv3) on enemies now shows up correctly for all players in a co-op game, not just the host player.
