Rogue Shift update for 22 October 2021

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.075

Build 7582556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Casual Difficulty. In striving to make it truly casual, further balance tweaks as follows: base health boost increased from +50 to +100 and healing multiplier is now 2x (affecting Nano-meds, Heal ability and Orbs from enemies).
  • Story mode - moved the first random weapon crate closer to the crash site, so that the first lockdown battle is more fun.

Improvements

  • After manually quitting from Story mode, it won't ask you if you want to Play Again before returning to the main menu.
  • Just like Story mode, when quitting manually from Doomed/Escape modes, it will now kill the character and allow you to submit your score (solo only, and only if your score > 0).
  • Psionic Abilities currently in cooldown are dimmed in the HUD, making the Ready abilities stand out more.
  • Psionic Abilities not yet unlocked are even more transparent now, so that Unlocked and Ready abilities stand out more.

Fixes

  • Sidekick no longer allows Rate of Fire upgrade. Its fire rate is purely based on click rate (semi auto).
  • When health drops close to zero, the Health shown in the UI (HUD) will now show as 1, not 0 (rounded value).
  • Fixed an error that occurred when you have the Auto Blast ability mod Perk, but don't have the Blast ability unlocked.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when you have the Auto Daze ability mod Perk, but don't have the Daze ability unlocked.
  • The "Enraged" visual effect (Daze Lv3) on enemies now shows up correctly for all players in a co-op game, not just the host player.

