 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Plunder Panic update for 22 October 2021

Now Available on macOS

Share · View all patches · Build 7582509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yarr! Plunder Panic is now available on macOS!

This version is a compatibility update so that Windows and macOS versions of Plunder Panic can be played together.

Somebody tell Captain Barbossa he can have this apple whenever he'd like.

Changed files in this update

Plunder Panic Content Depot 1455901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.