Welcome to Goodland update for 22 October 2021

DevLog: New Visual effects, animations and sounds!

Devlog:

Hello, thank you for your feedback it helped us to rework some parts in interface, adjust sounds and add new features!

Changelog v 0.6.5

Added

  • Animated main map view (rain, cloud shadow, time and day changes)
  • New sounds
  • New stories and pictures in the start of the day messages

Fixed

  • Leveled the sound of forming chains and level-up
  • Improved text and fixed typos

Improved

  • Updated cutscenes - new art and sounds.
  • UX - acquire business actions
  • UX - messages when more staff is needed for actions
  • UI - new icons to show that Staff is needed for actions
  • Upgrade mechanic and Build Pollo Supremo

