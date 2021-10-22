DevLog: New Visual effects, animations and sounds!

Devlog:
Hello, thank you for your feedback it helped us to rework some parts in interface, adjust sounds and add new features!
Changelog v 0.6.5
Added
- Animated main map view (rain, cloud shadow, time and day changes)
- New sounds
- New stories and pictures in the start of the day messages
Fixed
- Leveled the sound of forming chains and level-up
- Improved text and fixed typos
Improved
- Updated cutscenes - new art and sounds.
- UX - acquire business actions
- UX - messages when more staff is needed for actions
- UI - new icons to show that Staff is needed for actions
- Upgrade mechanic and Build Pollo Supremo
